L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

