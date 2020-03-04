Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €13.20 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.64 ($15.86).

Get Metro alerts:

B4B3 opened at €12.05 ($14.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 million and a PE ratio of -11.52. Metro has a 1-year low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 1-year high of €14.50 ($16.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.87.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.