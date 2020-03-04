Kent G. Whittemore Purchases 5,000 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $406.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.28. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 47,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 10.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

