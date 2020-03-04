Katherine(Kate) Farrar Purchases 2,816 Shares of Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) Stock

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) insider Katherine(Kate) Farrar bought 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$17.75 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of A$49,981.18 ($35,447.65).

ASX:SVW opened at A$16.67 ($11.82) on Wednesday. Seven Group Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of A$15.52 ($11.01) and a 1-year high of A$21.96 ($15.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 27.83.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Seven Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.12%.

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

