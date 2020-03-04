Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £107 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a £107 ($140.75) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 9,100 ($119.71) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($131.54) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of JET opened at GBX 7,075 ($93.07) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,300 ($109.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

