Joshua J. Wilson Acquires 5,000 Shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) CEO Joshua J. Wilson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. SciPlay Corp has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCPL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 379,183 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 414.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,540 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

