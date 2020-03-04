Joao Da Costa Simoes Sells 496 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 496 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total value of C$42,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at C$302,577.

Joao Da Costa Simoes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total value of C$113,000.00.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$89.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.88. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$64.00 and a 1-year high of C$121.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

EQB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable Group from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

