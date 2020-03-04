JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 4,649 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,185 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,260 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 307,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 155,978 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,211,031 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,137,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

MSFT stock opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,314.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.