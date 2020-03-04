Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,144 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.57% of Jeld-Wen worth $60,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE JELD opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.65. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.