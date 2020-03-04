Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Jeld-Wen worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at $2,081,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 186.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,439 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JELD shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

JELD opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.65. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

