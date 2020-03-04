Jeffrey Lai Acquires 7,000,000 Shares of Vortiv Limited (ASX:VOR) Stock

Vortiv Limited (ASX:VOR) insider Jeffrey Lai purchased 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,000.00 ($34,751.77).

Shares of VOR opened at A$0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Get Vortiv alerts:

About Vortiv

Vortiv Limited provides cloud and cloud security services in India. The company, through its interest in Transaction Solutions International (India) Private Limited, installs and manages a network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and bill payment systems on behalf of various banks. It manages approximately 12,954 ATMs.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Vortiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vortiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.