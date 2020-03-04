Jeffrey Lai Acquires 7,000,000 Shares of Vortiv Limited (ASX:VOR) Stock

Vortiv Limited (ASX:VOR) insider Jeffrey Lai purchased 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,000.00 ($34,751.77).

Shares of VOR opened at A$0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

About Vortiv

Vortiv Limited provides cloud and cloud security services in India. The company, through its interest in Transaction Solutions International (India) Private Limited, installs and manages a network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and bill payment systems on behalf of various banks. It manages approximately 12,954 ATMs.

