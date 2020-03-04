Jefferies Financial Group Trims Inchcape (LON:INCH) Target Price to GBX 790

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s previous close.

INCH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded Inchcape to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 691.67 ($9.10).

INCH stock opened at GBX 598.50 ($7.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 649.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 645.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.40. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 725 ($9.54).

In other news, insider John Langston bought 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,008.96 ($2,642.67).

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

