iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,606.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $174.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.56 and a 12-month high of $200.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

