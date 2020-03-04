Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TrueCar (TRUE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE):

2/26/2020 – TrueCar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

2/21/2020 – TrueCar had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – TrueCar had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $8.00 to $4.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – TrueCar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

2/21/2020 – TrueCar had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – TrueCar had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from to . They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – TrueCar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

1/14/2020 – TrueCar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

TRUE opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.61. TrueCar Inc has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

