Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TrueCar (TRUE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE):
- 2/26/2020 – TrueCar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “
- 2/21/2020 – TrueCar had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2020 – TrueCar had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $8.00 to $4.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2020 – TrueCar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.
- 2/21/2020 – TrueCar had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2020 – TrueCar had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from to . They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2020 – TrueCar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
- 1/14/2020 – TrueCar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “
TRUE opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.61. TrueCar Inc has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
