Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPV stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

