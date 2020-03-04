Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of Intelligent Systems worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,783,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,327,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.