Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €21.73 ($25.26).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

