IG Group (LON:IGG) PT Raised to GBX 730 at Royal Bank of Canada

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 726.40 ($9.56).

Shares of LON IGG opened at GBX 725 ($9.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.28. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 678.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 643.24.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

