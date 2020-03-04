Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €11.20 ($13.02) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €11.40 ($13.26) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.04 ($11.67).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

