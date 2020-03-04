Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,473,000 after buying an additional 57,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $159,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $470,365 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

