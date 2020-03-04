Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $905.00

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 905 ($11.90) and last traded at GBX 905 ($11.90), with a volume of 1731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 905 ($11.90).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 939.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 978.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

