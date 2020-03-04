Holly Kramer Purchases 888 Shares of Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) Stock

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) insider Holly Kramer acquired 888 shares of Woolworths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$38.63 ($27.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,303.44 ($24,328.68).

Woolworths Group stock opened at A$37.04 ($26.27) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$38.32. Woolworths Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$29.03 ($20.59) and a fifty-two week high of A$43.96 ($31.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Woolworths Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Woolworths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

