Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,400 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

HSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,590 ($20.92) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($18.09) price objective (down from GBX 1,410 ($18.55)) on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,372.33 ($18.05).

HSX stock opened at GBX 1,234 ($16.23) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 28.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,326.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,438.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

