Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,973.33 ($25.96).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,310 ($30.39) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,922 ($25.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,897.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,964.50. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.58 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,089.19 ($27.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.