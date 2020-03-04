Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €16.30 by Kepler Capital Markets

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 30.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HFG. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.55 ($23.90).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €23.35 ($27.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.65 and its 200 day moving average is €17.39. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of €7.88 ($9.16) and a twelve month high of €25.55 ($29.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

