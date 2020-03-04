HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.78% of HeadHunter Group worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HHR. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 200,752 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 280,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,036,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 127,802 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

HHR stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

