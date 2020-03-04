H E. Rainbolt Buys 1,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director H E. Rainbolt bought 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,306.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

