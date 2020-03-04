Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.35% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director Molly Curl purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $93,780.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $413,480. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $331.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.19.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

