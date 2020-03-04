Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911,423 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $63,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,059.

NYSE:GO opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

