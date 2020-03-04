Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 744

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 769 ($10.12) to GBX 744 ($9.79) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC cut their target price on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital upgraded Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Informa from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 905.22 ($11.91).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 650 ($8.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 697.20 ($9.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 783.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 809.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

