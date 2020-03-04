Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.9% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,314.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.