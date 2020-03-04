Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.00

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (LON:GHG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.46), with a volume of 24119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.46).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Georgia Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 169.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17.

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in Georgia. It operates through Healthcare Services, Pharma, and Medical Insurance segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 16 referral and specialty hospitals comprising 2,519 beds that offer secondary and tertiary level healthcare services; 21 community hospitals, including 495 beds providing basic outpatient and inpatient healthcare services; and 255 pharmacies under the GPC and Pharmadepot brand names.

