Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDI opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Gardner Denver has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.