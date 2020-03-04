Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.44

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 879216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.30 million and a P/E ratio of -8.67.

Galway Metals Company Profile (CVE:GWM)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

