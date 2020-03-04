Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,314.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

