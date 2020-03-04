G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of G-III Apparel Group worth $18,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

