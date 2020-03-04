Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,700,000 after acquiring an additional 128,244 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 117,569 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 88,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 62,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 5,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at $441,141.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

