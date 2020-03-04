Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fox Factory worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.02. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $58.98 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

