Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Forward Air worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 320.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Forward Air stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

