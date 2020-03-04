Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,112,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,261 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs were worth $60,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

NYSE:FTAI opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $161.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.