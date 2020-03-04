Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $14.97 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,307.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.88. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.80.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

