Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 8000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of $27.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15.

In related news, Director Maurice Alan Tagami bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,316,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,815.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that covers an area of 20,382 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

