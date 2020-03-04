Fmr LLC Sells 76,130 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,130 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Patterson Companies worth $61,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 253,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 107,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

