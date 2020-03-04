Fmr LLC Sells 51,775 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,545,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,775 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.44% of Front Yard Residential worth $56,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 15.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

RESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $682.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. Front Yard Residential Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.78 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 26.74%.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.