Fmr LLC Sells 429,490 Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 429,490 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $54,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Epizyme by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $53,757.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Epizyme Inc has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

