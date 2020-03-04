Fmr LLC Sells 117,080 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,424,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,080 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $56,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 701.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1,400.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PARR opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

