Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,716 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Workiva worth $58,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WK opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19. Workiva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other Workiva news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

