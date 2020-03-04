Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 107,981 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.11% of Heartland Financial USA worth $56,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $395,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTLF. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

