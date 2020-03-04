Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,473,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 578,726 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.08% of Wendys worth $54,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Wendys from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.