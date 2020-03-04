Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 64,335 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.75% of Standard Motor Products worth $56,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

SMP opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $988.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In related news, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,716.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

